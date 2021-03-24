Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, now has another title to his name (apart from being adorably supportive husband). It's Chief Impact Officer, because that's the position he has been hired for by BetterUp, a mental health and coaching firm.
We are honored to welcome Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex as BetterUp’s first Chief Impact Officer.— BetterUp (@BetterUp) March 23, 2021
Learn more about how he will work to champion the importance of focusing on preventative mental fitness and human potential worldwide. https://t.co/MCAIADrdfc pic.twitter.com/kPL7jTZOGX
As part of his job, he will be responsible for championing the cause of mental health. And Twitterati is certainly championing the cause of figuring out his qualifications:
Prince Harry’s struggle story to get a job as Chief Impact Officer pic.twitter.com/NDBSX1qtm8— Puneet Tandon (@MrSarcastobeat) March 24, 2021
Never before has someone been both overqualified and underqualified for a role at the same time. https://t.co/rqNu8ML6wq— 🟣 Lee Edwards (@terronk) March 23, 2021
There are peak Silicon Valley memes, and then there is this. https://t.co/FSuDN6uOg3— John Henderson (@johnhenderson) March 24, 2021
This is a parody, right? https://t.co/eFZAArTobP— Roccosmum 🗣 (@RoccoHowat1) March 23, 2021
BREAKING: 36 Year Old Man Gets Job!— Lord Samuel Jack II (@SamuelJJack2) March 23, 2021
“I intend to help create impact in people’s lives” https://t.co/Egy77I67xQ
Harry becomes a Business Man and like clock work "Prince Harry", "Chief Impact Officer" and "Silicone Valley" are all trending pic.twitter.com/dm2UMfAA2f— Myra (@SussexPrincess) March 23, 2021
Is #PrinceHarry qualified for this job? Maybe a qualification for "chief impact officer" was #favoritism, #connection and of course $$$$$.— Best Health 4 You (@besthealthyou) March 23, 2021
Prince Harry to be chief impact officer at coaching firm - US reports https://t.co/jltFLh8F4f WELL WELL AND NOT A SINGLE QUALIFICATION IT WILL BE A CASE OF ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST— Hubert (@Hubert40302227) March 23, 2021
Looks like the impact is already being felt!