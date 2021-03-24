Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, now has another title to his name (apart from being adorably supportive husband). It's Chief Impact Officer, because that's the position he has been hired for by BetterUp, a mental health and coaching firm. 

As part of his job, he will be responsible for championing the cause of mental health. And Twitterati is certainly championing the cause of figuring out his qualifications: 

Looks like the impact is already being felt!