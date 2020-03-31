With 32 deaths, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases have risen above 1,200 in India.

Amid the 21-day lockdown announced by PM Modi, there have been several instances of people breaking the rules.

Stricter laws against those violating quarantine can help countries contain the outbreak to a great extent. Here's how some of the countries around the world are dealing with those violating quarantines.

1. In South Korea, the penalty for breaking quarantine is a fine up to 10,000,000 Korean Won or one year in prison.

Another recent amendment to the laws in South Korea allows the government to criminally prosecute suspected patients who refuse to get tested for the virus with a fine of up to 3,000,000 KRW.

2. In Italy, anyone who has been quarantined after testing positive for Covid-19 and “intentionally violates” the order to stay in their home could face a prison sentence between one to five years.

Apart from this, those who violate any of the containment measures could receive a fine between €400 (£360) and €3,000 (£2,700).

3. In Argentina, violation of quarantine could mean a prison term of six months to two years.

Here, those violating the quarantine will be charged with an offence equivalent to defying measures meant to impede the introduction or propagation of an epidemic, or defying a public official.

4. In Singapore, anyone violating social distancing rules shall be liable to pay a fine of up to $10,000 or imprisonment up to 6 months or both.

Despite being one of the first countries in the world to report positive cases of coronavirus outside China, Singapore has been successful in keeping its numbers within hundreds. It's model to contain the outbreak has been praised by many.

5. Taiwan is levying fine of up to 1 million Taiwanese dollar on people who step outside before their mandatory 14-day quarantine expires.

It also has something for those who follow the rules - a stipend, and goodie bags that can include items ranging from masks and instant noodles to free packages for online gaming and movie services, plus snacks.

6. In Australia, people leaving their homes without a “reasonable excuse” amid lockdown will face jail term and fines.

Different states in Australia will levy different amount of fines.

7. Russia just passed a legislation levying fines of between 500,000 rubles (USD 6,400) and two million rubles (USD 25,700) for violating a quarantine.

The amendments also include a term of 5-7 years in prison if the quarantine dodger is found responsible for anyone's death.

As Russia announces 500 new cases of coronavirus - making a total of 2,337 & 17 deaths to date - parliament passes new laws introducing punishment of up to 7 yrs in prison for violating quarantine rules.



Regions across Russia are now following Moscow & introducing lockdown. — Sarah Rainsford (@sarahrainsford) March 31, 2020

8. In Canada, self-isolation of 14 days is mandatory for anyone entering Canada. Maximum penalties for its violation include a fine of up to $7,50,000 and/or imprisonment for six months.

If a person causes a risk of imminent death or serious bodily harm to another person while violating the quarantine, he would be liable for a fine of up to $10,00,000 or to imprisonment of up to three years, or both.

We are implementing the Quarantine Act to keep all Canadians safe. So let me be clear: If you do not go home and stay home for at least 14 days after coming back into Canada, you could face serious fines or prison time. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 26, 2020

9. In India, penalties for disobeying any order made under the Epidemic Diseases Act is punishable by a jail term of 6 months or fine of ₹1,000 or both.

10. In UAE, if a quarantined person violates the quarantine, he is liable to pay a fine of 50,000 Arab Emirates Dirham.

As COVID-19 continues to spread across the globe, it becomes important for countries to impose stricter rules for violation of quarantine.