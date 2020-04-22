While at some places migrant workers are struggling hard to get back to their homes, at others, they have been quarantined by the administration in spaces like schools and shelter homes.

In a heartwarming gesture, migrant labourers from other states, who have been quarantined at a school in Sikar, Rajasthan offered to paint the school.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan tweeted about this positive news.

Now here is a positive story. Migrant labours from MP & Gujarat were quarantined at Palsana, Sikar. As a gesture they offered to colour the school since were getting food etc from there. Sarapanch arranged material. People are beautiful & inspiring. pic.twitter.com/1ncjTJGKA0 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 22, 2020

These labourers were so happy with the services provided by the villagers that they thought of giving back in whatever way they could.

Netizens are loving this news amid all the negativity around.

Such stories we need from our news channels to inspire and celebrate human spirit and sense of gratitude in such stressful times for all of us.



Such are the acts which give you a confidence that all is not lost, there is hope of better days and ways....

It's good to see how these labourers turned their isolation into a productive opportunity.