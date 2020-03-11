While China is still under lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, students are busy finding novel ways to avoid doing their homework.

In China's Wuhan children managed to shutdown a homework app called DingTalk by giving it bad reviews and downvoting for it on the App Store.

DingTalk, an online teaching and homework app that sets homework assignments for children, was being used by schools to give students homework and assignments in Wuhan.

Kids were being taught their courses online and being assigned homework by their teachers via the app but they found a way to boot out the app from the App Store to avoid doing their homework.

According to London Review of Books students flooded the comments section of the app with negative reviews which ultimately led to the removal of the app.

Students gave tens of thousands of one-star reviews for the Alibaba-owned app DingTalk in a hope of knocking it offline and it seems like they succeeded in doing so .

However, there were some fans and supporters of the app who tried to bring its rating up but they only managed to increase the rating from 1.4 to 2.5 on Google Play Store.

The app is still available on the app store for download but its rating fell drastically from 4.9 to just 1.4, all thanks to the students.

3,000 people have lost their lives in China due to the outbreak and more than 80,000 confirmed cases have been reported in the country.