We are a democratic nation. One where citizens have the right to question the government and seek explanation on crucial decisions and issues. Also, as responsible citizens of this country, our actions need to align with the development of the nation and not otherwise.

At a time when our healthcare professionals are struggling to get proper protection and infrastructure to fight the pandemic, we thought of some actions that if questioned, could have spared a better scenario for the healthcare sector in India.

It is important that we question the government's actions and contribute towards the development of our country.

Design Credits: Aprajita Mishra