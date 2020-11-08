The world is changing for the better and there is hope, thanks to US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. And in the wake of this much-deserved victory that had not just a country; but the world waiting at the edge of its seat, let's delve into the words of Joe Biden who will soon take oath as the new US President. These words - from his speeches and his book - serve as a beacon of hope, change and service to a country and to a people, by an extension. And are an example of what modern, 21st century leadership in a country should look like.

Here's to hope and change and the faith that good will always prevail, everywhere in the world.