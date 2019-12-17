"A government of the people, for the people and by the people" - one of the first definitions of democracy we studied back in school.

Such is the state of our nation right now that our faith in democracy is dwindling, one incident after the other. From rushed laws to unconstitutional methods, it's time to remind ourselves and those in power what a democracy stands for.

These impactful quotes may have been made during different time periods, in the past, but they are just as relevant today, as they were back then.

Design Credits: Lucky Mehendiratta