Farmers are the backbone of a country. It sounds like a generic statement but in light of recent events unfolding in the capital, it seems like something that needed to be said. But don't my words for it. Take it from some of the greatest minds that ever lived!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

So there we go. Can't really trend #BoycottFood on Twitter now, can we?