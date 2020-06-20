Refugees are those individuals who are left with no choice but to flee their respective country, and leave their home behind due to fear of political, religious, social or economic conflict.

Throughout, they lead an uncertain lifestyle, which is quite unfortunate.

Every year, 20th June is celebrated as World Refugee Day, across the globe, in order to raise awareness about their plight.

So, lets take a moment to address this global problem and direct our attention towards issues of importance because they too deserve to lead a normal life without any fear.

On that note, here are some quotes on refugees that will give you some insight on their plight and the circumstances they live in.

We salute these brave souls.

Design Credits: Aprajita Mishra