After a failed attempt to target India by reporting the weather in Ladakh, Pakistan got trolled on Twitter.

It all started after the country's national radio, Radio Pakistan, posted a tweet mentioning the maximum and minimum temperatures in Ladakh. This was most likely done to send out a strong political message to New Delhi after India Meteorological Department started referring Pakistan's illegally occupied Kashmir as part of Jammu and Kashmir.

However, the Twitter handle messed-up the maximum and minimum temperatures and the people on Twitter were quick to point out the mistake.