After a failed attempt to target India by reporting the weather in Ladakh, Pakistan got trolled on Twitter.
It all started after the country's national radio, Radio Pakistan, posted a tweet mentioning the maximum and minimum temperatures in Ladakh. This was most likely done to send out a strong political message to New Delhi after India Meteorological Department started referring Pakistan's illegally occupied Kashmir as part of Jammu and Kashmir.
In #Ladakh, maximum temperature is -4 degree centigrade and minimum temperature is -1 degree centigrade https://t.co/zBtTQqaR6G #OccupiedKashmir #weather— Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) May 10, 2020
However, the Twitter handle messed-up the maximum and minimum temperatures and the people on Twitter were quick to point out the mistake.
Akmal Umar tweet from your account— Sneha Singhvi (@snehasneha173) May 10, 2020
Tried trolling us but got trolled themselves. pic.twitter.com/vud0b6mAo0— Aditya Anamaya (@AnamayaAd) May 10, 2020
May 10, 2020
After India telecasted #POK #WeatherUpdate— Vishal Kumar (@VishalKumarIOB) May 10, 2020
Pakistan copying for #Ladakh
... And wait..
Max Temp -4℃
Min Temp -1℃
(-4 < -1) 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6s6sB6PmWq
May 10, 2020
Satellite kisase mang k laye pahle ye batao 😂😂— Reham Shah (@ghadaElectronic) May 10, 2020
May 10, 2020
Sir, aapne ulta likh diya. Actually minimum temperature is -4 degrees and maximum is -1 degrees.— Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) May 10, 2020
Papa ki pant pehenne se pehle kamar ka naap le lete. Don’t copy India blindly. https://t.co/6SpL6esQNU
Oh bhai! Maro muje maro!! Max -4 nhi -1 hota h— DEEPAK KUMAR🇮🇳 (@deepakkumargeo) May 10, 2020
My children can’t stop laughing reading this @ImaranKhanPTI 😂 pic.twitter.com/vD4VaVCPZn— CyberSipahi (@CyberSipahi) May 10, 2020
At first know difference between maximum & minimum ❤️day pic.twitter.com/Rgk1KsRQsK— 🇮🇳 सोमसूर्य अग्निलोचन 🚩 (@BhasmoDhulit) May 10, 2020