After a failed attempt to target India by reporting the weather in Ladakh, Pakistan got trolled on Twitter.

It all started after the country's national radio, Radio Pakistan, posted a tweet mentioning the maximum and minimum temperatures in Ladakh. This was most likely done to send out a strong political message to New Delhi after India Meteorological Department started referring Pakistan's illegally occupied Kashmir as part of Jammu and Kashmir.

In #Ladakh, maximum temperature is -4 degree centigrade and minimum temperature is -1 degree centigrade https://t.co/zBtTQqaR6G #OccupiedKashmir #weather — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) May 10, 2020

However, the Twitter handle messed-up the maximum and minimum temperatures and the people on Twitter were quick to point out the mistake.

Akmal Umar tweet from your account — Sneha Singhvi (@snehasneha173) May 10, 2020

Tried trolling us but got trolled themselves. pic.twitter.com/vud0b6mAo0 — Aditya Anamaya (@AnamayaAd) May 10, 2020

Satellite kisase mang k laye pahle ye batao 😂😂 — Reham Shah (@ghadaElectronic) May 10, 2020

Sir, aapne ulta likh diya. Actually minimum temperature is -4 degrees and maximum is -1 degrees.



Papa ki pant pehenne se pehle kamar ka naap le lete. Don’t copy India blindly. https://t.co/6SpL6esQNU — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) May 10, 2020

Kitni bezzati krani h apne is handsome PM ki @ImranKhanPTI 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ak5AttIh37 — Vaibhav kumar (@2456kr_Vaibhav) May 10, 2020

Pakistanis be like : ye bik gyi hai govt. bas Endia ko copy karte hai aur Kuch nhi rakha, Baar baar @majorgauravarya ko mauka de dete hai.@RahulGandhi tune tweet Kia kya ye wala?? 🤭 — Samar | ثمر (@refracted_samar) May 10, 2020

Oh bhai! Maro muje maro!! Max -4 nhi -1 hota h — DEEPAK KUMAR🇮🇳 (@deepakkumargeo) May 10, 2020