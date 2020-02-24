People flipping pages using their saliva is the most common sight for anyone entering a government office.

Though that's not going to be the case in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli after the Chief Development Officer (CDO) passed an order against the practice.

According to ANI, the CDO of Raebareli Abhishek Goyal, on Sunday February 23, issued an order asking officials and employees to stop using saliva to turn over pages of files and other documents.

The order was issued to prevent the spread of communicable diseases and maintain a healthy working environment.

The order stated:

It is observed that officers and employees use saliva to turn the pages of files, due to which there is a risk of spreading communicable diseases. Therefore, all district level officers (development)/block development officers are directed to use water sponges by themselves to turn over the page of the files so as to avoid infectious/communicable diseases. Ensure strict compliance in the concerned offices and provide the compliance report to CDO office in three days.

Netizens when they heard about it thought it was a positive move that should be implemented in other parts of the country.

This should be done in entire state, rather entire country...! — Awadhesh Singh (@Awadhes51364976) February 24, 2020

Not only files but also during counting notes. A very sensible advice. — Hiralal Shishoo (@HShishoo) February 24, 2020

That's disgusting habit. — Dinanath Stark (@NationalismF) February 24, 2020

Very good ,order placed by sdm.thanks. — Shekhar Varma (@Shekhar31503986) February 23, 2020

Bohot hi der se aaye, bohot zyada hi durust aaye https://t.co/Qbt2QKoZEA — Deepshikha STavathia (@DStweetzz) February 24, 2020

Considering the world is already facing a dangerous situation with the outbreak of the coronavirus, the move must be lauded.