While some of India's top celebrities and recognisable voices have stayed conspicuously silent about the ongoing protests, popular rapper Raftaar has firmly shown which side he stands on.

During a recent live performance, he denounced the CAA/NRC in front of a huge crowd.

It takes guts to say what you have said @raftaarmusic, that too, in front of such a huge crowd with people of different ideologies. This is how stars can use their privilege, power and reach to stand for what's right. Thank you.



PS: Needn't have abused, but I get it. Cut it. pic.twitter.com/wSHH2rzVYb — Vivek (@ivivek_nambiar) December 24, 2019

He first introduced his bodyguard, and said that he would take a bullet rather than see anyone force him out.

He then also went on to say that we are all brothers, and that he doesn't care what this protest does to his career.

In a movement where those at positions of power have been careful not to say things that could make them lose their fan base, Raftaar is being hailed for standing up for a cause.