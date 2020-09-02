While it's true that we're all humans and bound to make mistakes, multiple spelling errors are just a little hard to ignore.

But News18 managed to ignore not one, but two spelling errors, in their apparent haste to report on the Covid-19 update in India.

Stand-up comedian Rahul Subramanian took to Instagram to share a photo of News18's report on Goa CM testing positive for Covid-19. In the report, the words 'healthy' and 'testes' were used in place of health and tests.

Naturally, social media was quick to respond:

Goa CM Testes Positive 😓 pic.twitter.com/SejBNYa17l — Ravi (@Ravi13519545) September 2, 2020

In the land of 'Doland Trump', who are we to get testy about 'testes'?

H/T: Rahul Subramanian