After months of devastating bushfires, some parts of south-eastern Australia have finally received rain, as reported by BBC.

Though more wet spells are needed to end the bushfires, Australians are welcoming this change in the weather conditions.

Unbelievable - after the smoke haze that has engulfed our city some parts of Melbourne have received a month’s worth of rain in half an hour this afternoon @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/0klFgaQgRG — Jo Hall (@Jo_Hall9) January 15, 2020

According to the weather forecast, rain clouds are building around the areas affected by Australian bushfires and drought zones for tomorrow also, and possibly the weekend too.

Storm-like conditions have also helped disperse smoke and improve the air quality in certain parts of southern Australia, like Melbourne.

The fires have been wreaking havoc across Australia since September 2019 and have burned more than 25 million acres of land, leading to the deaths of billions of animals.