While the coronavirus pandemic is instilling fear in some people's minds, a Raipur-based couple have found a way to remember this ongoing pandemic forever.

A couple from Chattisgarh have named their newborn twins 'Corona' and 'Covid' as a symbol of triumph over hardships as the twins (a boy and a girl) were born during the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak and the current lockdown that has bought our lives to a stand still.

Now, you may wonder as to why someone would want to name their kids after a deadly pandemic but, this is what the couple has to say in their defense. In an interview with PTI, they said

The names would remind them about all the hardships they conquered amid the lockdown, ahead of a successful delivery on the intervening night of March 26-27 at a government hospital in Raipur.

While giving reasons for the unusual decision, Preeti Verma, the 27-old mother of the newborns further said

The delivery happened after facing several difficulties and therefore, my husband and I wanted to make the day memorable. Thus, we thought about these names. When the hospital staff also started calling the babies as Corona and Covid, we finally decided to name them after the pandemic.

However, the couple also stated that they might change their decision later.