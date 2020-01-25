On Saturday, Rajasthan government passed a resolution in the Legislative Assembly, urging the Centre to revoke the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act. 

It became the third state after Kerala and Punjab to pass a resolution against CAA. 

Reportedly, the state government asked the central government to withdraw new fields of information that have been sought for the updation of NPR. 

Reportedly, West Bengal will be the next state to move a resolution against CAA in the state Assembly on January 27. 