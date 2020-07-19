Ever since the pandemic hit us, students have been studying from home through online classes. But even these classes come with challenges as not everyone can afford an internet connection or have proper network.



While the government is taking appropriate measures, there are a few students who even though are dedicated but find themselves struggling because of circumstances. Harish being one of them.



He started climbing a mountain every day just so he could find an internet network.



As per reports, this young boy in Rajasthan who is a student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidhyalay from a village Darura in Barmer district did this so that he could attend his online classes.

Veeramdev, Harish's father shared that:



From last month and a half, Harish climbs the mountain at 8 a.m. and returns home at 2 p.m. after the class ends.

The bitter truth is that this is not the first time something like this is happening. Some are climbing trees, some are climbing mountains just to get proper access.

It's high time for the government to do their bit as students like Harish are the ones struggling in the end.