A family in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district has been fined ₹6,26,600 for inviting more than 50 guests at a wedding function and violating the restrictions in place.

According to reports, Ghisulal Rathi, had organised a function for his son's wedding on 13th June.

He apparently invited more than 50 guests to the wedding, of which, 15 tested positive for Covid-19 and 1 person died of the disease.

According to the District Collector, Rajendra Bhatt, the state government incurred a loss of ₹6,26,600 on isolation and quarantine facility, testing, food, ambulance for these guests.

The government has imposed a fine on the family to recover the amount and they have been asked to deposit it in the CM Relief Fund.

A case has also been registered against Ghisulal Rathi in this regard.