IPS officer Pakaj Nain shared a video on his Twitter handle recently, which shows a pollution control van, possibly going for an inspection, emitting smoke on the way.

*Irony, can you breathe?*

While the video doesn't mention more details, the text on top of the car says that it belongs to the Rajasthan government for 'pradyushan jaanch kendra'.

Even the person making the video says:

Pradyushan jaanch kendra...ab ye khud ki jaanch karegi.

Which translates to: Pollution inspection center...now the vehicle will have to inspect itself.

It happens only in India 🤔🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/h37KHuMZmQ — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) March 12, 2020

People on Twitter also found it extremely amusing and here are some of their reactions.

With the number plate clearly visible in the video, looks like someone is in trouble now.