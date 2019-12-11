The live telecast of Rajya Sabha TV was briefly stopped today, during the presentation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Reportedly, during the introduction of the bill, Amit Shah stated that the BJP government will 'protect the rights of the Assamese people'. Consequently, he was heckled by the opposition.

After giving a verbal warning to opposition members, Chairman Naidu pressed a red button that signals the stopping of the live telecast. Soon after, the telecast was stopped.

People took to Twitter to comment on the order to stop RSTV:

Rajya Sabha TV briefly stopped tele-casting of proceedings when oppn members heckle Amit Shah.

🤭🤭🤭

Shamelessly, Chairman of Rajya sabha stopped telecast, to avoid embarrassment of Amit Shah — vikram katyal (@vkrmkatyal) December 11, 2019

Don't worry there is normalcy in Kashmir , the NE will also be normalised and well you know rajya Sabha stopped it's broadcast so I guess the situation over there is normal as well. — Syed Rehan (@SyedRehan_7) December 11, 2019

Rajya Sabha Tv @rajyasabhatv stopped live telecast when opposition asked Amit Shah @AmitShah on protests in Assam.

Shame on @rajyasabhatv ,how can a public Tv do that, is it not a moving steps towards Dictatorship as Hitler did. Must think else consequences will be as Germany. — Md Faiyaz Shams (@faiyazshams033) December 11, 2019

This is so shameful, broadcasting of Rajya Sabha tv should not be stopped just because opposition hits @AmitShah. It is necessary that people watch how many times he speaks fake data in parliament too. #CAB_नहीं_चलेगा#CAB_काला_कानून_है@ndtv @AltNews pic.twitter.com/ZvLSsoUJX0 — Shubham Yadav (@Yadav_shubh_) December 11, 2019

Opposition voice being muzzled in Rajya Sabha. Rajya Sabha TV telecast briefly stopped because Opposition was protesting against the CAB. #CABseBharatBachao — Ruchira Chaturvedi (@RuchiraC) December 11, 2019

The telecast resumed soon after, with the House in complete order.