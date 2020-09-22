Even if you are not tuned into the news cycle, you are aware of the mess that has been going on in the Rajya Sabha since the last few days. It's everywhere, except the news. But everywhere else. 

Source: Indian Express

But hey, if you thought all that ruckus in our parliament was bad (you aren't bad, it's shite), you need to take a look at this incident from 2018 in the Kosovo parliament. Cos that's some real gangster stuff. In March of 2018, someone had actually launched a tear gas in the middle of the session. 

And trust me, Twitter was somehow still making jokes. 

Goddamn, so people all around the world vote idiots to power. I thought it was just us; and the US of course.  