Even if you are not tuned into the news cycle, you are aware of the mess that has been going on in the Rajya Sabha since the last few days. It's everywhere, except the news. But everywhere else.

But hey, if you thought all that ruckus in our parliament was bad (you aren't bad, it's shite), you need to take a look at this incident from 2018 in the Kosovo parliament. Cos that's some real gangster stuff. In March of 2018, someone had actually launched a tear gas in the middle of the session.

And trust me, Twitter was somehow still making jokes.

Oh Kosovo i hope it gets better for you

You suffered enough 😞😞 https://t.co/3rEz3F8uL2 — Qusai Farid (@RealQHashish) March 22, 2018

Well, I guess it really COULD be worse in our Congress. https://t.co/pTAzmCO3zi — Kelley Yagel Baldwin (@KBlifelikemine) March 22, 2018

At first I thought this was a soccer match https://t.co/0HSEQBfAH2 — Admir Hrbinic (@bzn_baller23) March 22, 2018

This reminds me of that one time Dwight set off the fire alarms because nobody would listen to his safety rules https://t.co/e2oKxAPSAt — Barbatos (@BigSpicyX) March 22, 2018

the balkans are wild lmao https://t.co/bd4FYuJQaa — DJ🌱 (@CtrlAlt_D4LIDA) March 22, 2018

Probably the first time some politicians experienced honest tears 😐 https://t.co/CMJcbfYnbb — Rob Poulter (@robpoulter) March 21, 2018

Wow. This is wild as shit. https://t.co/2nJE8OLZig — Meelz 💪🏾 (@MeelzTV) March 22, 2018

Lowkey thought people were vaping lmao https://t.co/sVBMeextOv — ‎ϟ シキ ϟ (@DarrienSikahema) March 22, 2018

Goddamn, so people all around the world vote idiots to power. I thought it was just us; and the US of course.