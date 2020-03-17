Amid rising concerns over any kind of gathering, UP government has decided to go ahead with Ram Navami mela from March 25 to April 2.

There were reports that the CMO (Chief Medical Official) has advised against it, but ruling out any possibility of cancellation, the DM told ToI:

Ram Navami will be celebrated as per tradition and with all precautions in place. The administration will issue timely advisory for people and will take all necessary care of the health of visiting devotees.

CMO Ghanshyam Singh had earlier pointed out how this goes against the state government's own decision of not allowing any kind of gathering.

Since the Chief Minister has advised against holding gatherings, we are discussing with the administrative brass about the risks in holding the mela this year.

This is the first Ram Navami after Supreme Court's decision to hand the disputed land in Ayodhya to a trust, which is supposed to oversee the construction of Ram temple there.

Following which, there are plans to shift the Ram idol from the makeshift tent, where it currently resides, to a fiberglass construction.

Elaborating on the same, the (VHP) Vishwa Hindu Parishad president Alok Kumar told ThePrint:

The shifting of Bhagwan Ram from the makeshift tent to the ‘chabutara’ or the platform is long due. Lord Ram has been in a tent for the last 28 years. Before the construction of the temple starts, this ceremony will take place.

This particular ceremony is supposed to take place on March 25, and will also reportedly be attended by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who will perform the aarti.

The CMO has pointed out that such an event will see lakh of devotees pouring in and the government doesn't have enough infrastructure to either screen them or keep them safe.