If you are considering going for the civil services, or are already on the journey to crack the exam, then perhaps you'd like to know what ranks get you admitted into the different ministries?

Hence, here are all the deets on the scores you can aim to get for the ministry of your choice!

It is important to keep in mind that each year the cut-offs change. But, if we take a look at the last couple of years, here is what is required.

Welcome to #TeamMEA!

In conversation with the bright IFS Officer trainees of the 2019 batch & Bhutanese diplomats on training at @FSI_MEA. All the best for this exciting journey. pic.twitter.com/2zEIe9YLuE — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 13, 2019

Firstly, a certain number of candidates are chosen from every category. Here are the seats that were allotted to different quotas across the different ministries in 2019.

1. Indian Administrative Service

Seventy-two seats were allotted to the general quota, eighteen seats for the EWS quota, fifty-two for the OBC quota, twenty-five for the SC quota, and thirteen for the ST quota.

2. Indian Foreign Service

For the Indian Foreign Service, twelve seats were allotted for the general quota, two for the EWS quota, six for the OBC quota, three for the SC quota, and one for the ST quota.

3. Indian Police Service

The Indian Police Service allotted sixty seats to the general quota, fifteen to the EWS quota, forty-two for the OBC quota, twenty-three to the SC quota, and ten seats to the ST quota.

4. Central Services Group ‘A’

For the Central Services, Group 'A,' one hundred and ninety-six seats were allotted for the general quota, thirty-four seats for the EWS quota, a hundred and nine seats were allotted for the OBC quota, sixty-four for the SC quota, and thirty-five were allotted for the ST quota.

5. Central Services Group ‘B’

And for Group 'B,' fifty-seven seats were allotted to the general quota, fourteen seats to the EWS quota, forty-two to the OBC quota, fourteen to the SC quota and eight to the ST quota.

Now, the final ranks that are required across the different services and quotas also fluctuate. So, here are the final ranks that gave candidates their preferred ministry in 2019.

1. Indian Administrative Service

The final rank required to get into the IAS for the general quota is 92, 457 for the OBC quota, 492 for the SC quota, and 528 for the ST quota.

2. Indian Foreign Service

For the Indian Foreign Services, you'll need to score 134 for the general quota, 450 for the OBC quota, 468 for the SC quota, and 603 for the ST quota.

3. Indian Police Service

To be chosen for the IPS you'll need to secure a rank of 236 for the general quota, 480 for the OBC quota, 638 for the SC quota, and 645 for the ST quota.

4. Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax)

To get into the IRS (IT) you'll need a rank of 239 in the general quota, 485 in the OBC quota, 602 for the SC quota, and 674 for ST quota.

5. Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise)

To secure the IRS (C & CE) you'll need to secure a rank of 265 in the general quota, 515 in the OBC quota, 649 in the SC quota, and 680 in the ST quota.

Good luck! Go get em' tiger!