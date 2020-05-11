After witnessing the last Supermoon of 2020, get ready for yet another exciting astronomical phenomena that is going to take place tomorrow i.e 12th May.

Moon, Saturn and Jupiter are going to align together for a rare astronomical occurrence that you'll be able to witness with the naked eye or through binoculars.

What's up in the sky in May?



🌟 Venus after sunset

🌌 Our Milky Way’s faint band at dusk

🔭The celestial quartet of the Moon, Jupiter, Mars and Saturn



Find out when and where to look up: https://t.co/LxsmW3KX0t pic.twitter.com/2kzQz6EB94 — NASA (@NASA) May 4, 2020

Just so you know, this rare astronomical occurrence is called as a Conjunction. This event will take place in the eastern sky, starting a bit after midnight to dawn. But, keep in mind, it will not be visible before 2:00 AM to the naked eye.

This once-in-a-lifetime phenomena occurs when a couple of planets or a singular planet come close to one another or the moon.

Paul Delaney, an astronomy professor at York University said that Saturn, Jupiter and moon coming together will somewhat look like a smiley face in the northern hemisphere and the people in the southern hemisphere will witness it as an upside-down smiley.

So, set your reminders and get out in your balconies to witness Jupiter and Saturn hanging out with our moon.

Time to make the most of this lockdown, right?