Moon, Saturn and Jupiter are going to align together for a rare astronomical occurrence that you'll be able to witness with the naked eye or through binoculars.
What's up in the sky in May?— NASA (@NASA) May 4, 2020
🌟 Venus after sunset
🌌 Our Milky Way’s faint band at dusk
🔭The celestial quartet of the Moon, Jupiter, Mars and Saturn
Find out when and where to look up: https://t.co/LxsmW3KX0t pic.twitter.com/2kzQz6EB94
This once-in-a-lifetime phenomena occurs when a couple of planets or a singular planet come close to one another or the moon.
Paul Delaney, an astronomy professor at York University said that Saturn, Jupiter and moon coming together will somewhat look like a smiley face in the northern hemisphere and the people in the southern hemisphere will witness it as an upside-down smiley.
Time to make the most of this lockdown, right?