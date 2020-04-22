Millions of people across the globe are sitting at home due to the lockdown and, while this might be of inconvenience to us humans, the same can't be said for wildlife. In fact, the lockdown is proving to be beneficial for nature and animals.

This time, rare species of sea turtles were spotted on empty, deserted beaches of Thailand.

Deserted Thai beaches lure rare turtles to build most nests in 20 years https://t.co/NdeZB8FQor pic.twitter.com/YVxinQb9la — Reuters (@Reuters) April 20, 2020

That's right. A large number of rare leatherback sea turtles were spotted on empty Thailand beaches amid the lockdown. Incredible!

And guess what, for the first time, in the last two decades (20 years), it was the largest number of nests.

11 leatherback turtle nests for the 1st time in 2 decades in deserted Thai beaches.



The tourism has collapsed, but freed up the beaches for WL.



Leatherback is the largest sea turtles, endangered in Thailand. Listed as vulnerable by IUCN. pic.twitter.com/0Lokk7a0nA — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 20, 2020

In an interview with Reuters, Kongkiat Kittiwatanawong, the Director of the Phuket Marine Biological Center said:

The 11 turtle nests authorities have found since last November were the highest number in 20 years. This is a very good sign for us because many areas for spawning have been destroyed by humans.

He also added that, no such nests were found in the past five years.

For the uninitiated, leatherbacks are the world's largest sea turtles and they are considered endangered in Thailand.

They are also listed as one of the vulnerable species across the world by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Apparently, one turtle nest contains around 60-120 eggs which take around 60 days to hatch.

They prefer laying their eggs in dark and quiet places or in areas that are not open to public because humans tend to dig and steal their eggs so, you can imagine how rarely they are spotted.

This is great news and the internet agrees too.

Wonderful news — Anne Mayea (@AnnieMayea) April 20, 2020

That is great news in these troubled times! 🤠 — Robin Breeze (@Robin_Breeze) April 20, 2020

See what happens when we don’t get in the way of nature — AB3 (@AB322272310) April 20, 2020

This shows that the animals are waiting for humans to kill themselves off. THEY know it's only a matter of time. THEY ARE watching us. — TONY TWIBLE (@TTwible) April 20, 2020

your turn lil' buddie 🐢 — Yousef Flagüers (@YosephFlowers) April 20, 2020

A great side effect of social distancing. — Bonnie🇺🇸 No testing, no reopening (@BonniBK) April 20, 2020

Mother Nature put humans in "Time Out". — B. R. Kim (@validosius) April 20, 2020

Wow nature is reclaiming its territories — Freekenyanwoman (@freekenyanwoman) April 20, 2020

It’s amazing how quickly nature can heal herself when humans don’t interfere — Elsie (@notalemming70) April 20, 2020

What a lovely sight to witness. It's beautiful to see nature and wildlife thriving while humans are isolating.