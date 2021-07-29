Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata shared one of his fond memories with mentor and friend JRD Tata on his 117th birth anniversary.

Talking about JRD Tata's dream of producing a 'Tata' car some day, he captioned the post:

Mr. JRD Tata dreamt of the Tatas producing a “Tata” car. Mr. Sumant Moolgaokar shared in this dream. This picture was taken at the launch celebration of the TATA ESTATE at the Pune plant. One of Jeh’s many dreams became a reality. On that day, TELCO too achieved another dream for India.

The picture was taken at the launch of Tata Estate car at its Pune plant.

Ratan Tata took over the reigns of Tata Sons after JRD Tata stepped down in 1991. The two did not share a blood relation but were connected by a special bond.

Earlier too, Ratan Tata had talked about JRD Tata and paid his tributes on social media.

The post garnered huge response from netizens.

