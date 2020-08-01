With the burden that's fallen on the medical area over the last few months, there's been several cases of negligence being reported as hospitals and staff are unable to keep up. This has resulted in some truly gruesome consequences.

Rats ate away parts of a dead woman's ears and face in a private hospital's mortuary in Punjab’s Derabassi near Chandigarh. The woman, Jasjot Kaur, had died of cardiac arrest on Thursday while undergoing treatment at Indus hospital.

According to Times Now, her body was shifted to the mortuary after her death as per procedure. However, when her husband and her daughter went to receive the body, they noticed stains of blood on her ear and face. It had been partially eaten up,

The woman's family then staged a protest outside the hospital over the alleged negligence. Police have now assured an investigation into the incident.

The body has since been sent to Derabassi Civil Hospital for the conducting of a post-mortem.