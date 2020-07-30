News anchor Ravish Kumar has time and again mocked the 'Godi media' for their coverage of the PM and his policies. This time he did it for their reportage of the Rafale jets. Last night Kumar said that news channels did not have anything else to do and so would keep repeating the same thing in order to fill their time slots.

He even demonstrated the formulae used by these anchors and their channels to do so.

साँप सूंघ गया पाकिस्तान को

शुगर हो गया चीन को

This is a MUST WATCH 😊



वाह रवीश !! pic.twitter.com/ogZxWL5TQw — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) July 30, 2020

A lot of level-headed people who got this were quite amused.

Other Godi media Anchors condition after hearing Ravish Kumar report.... pic.twitter.com/YxRz7WVkpL — Swaal Puchhta Naagrik (@Kamald38275054) July 30, 2020

Empty vessels as usual making noise.

Ravish on point here https://t.co/4pl8fq2Vqp — Rana Safvi رعنا राना (@iamrana) July 30, 2020

Ravish Ji yahi kahna chahte Hai in short RIP jonourlism . OM SHANTI — Rani (@tanu77972090) July 30, 2020

Do you know what bullshit sounds like?

Have a look

Ravish was saying what you just couldn't understand, but this guy was selling fake news. This is the difference pic.twitter.com/WilbAFTL5g — Hemangioma (@Sudhircheenews) July 30, 2020

everybody is a roaster, untill ravish kumar starts roasting. — Mohit Daheriya (@MohitDaheriya) July 30, 2020

Ultimate roaster of Godi media.. Ravish Kumar👌👌 https://t.co/vA6kuyFdof — Abhilash Newton (@TweetsAbhilash) July 30, 2020

NDTV pe is tarike ke ghatiya graphics aur sound effects dekhna ek bar ke liye tension de gaya .. baad me pata chala it was Ravish at his sarcastic best 😅 https://t.co/rWg7qBPKMu — Rahul Bhomiya (@BhomiyaRahul) July 30, 2020

ravish using satire to counter the news.... just wow! https://t.co/ct8RYhGVTs — Ajay Bairwa (@ajaybairwaa) July 30, 2020

One of the best Prime Time I've seen recently. Ravish Kumar once again. pic.twitter.com/JmrR7TTbvb — Südhanshu (@shoee25) July 30, 2020

Unko unhi ki bhasha me jawab dete hue.. Ravish Kumar roasting Godi media. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/USTTeUQsyl — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) July 30, 2020

Quite obviously, not everyone got it...

Ravish Kumar is not better than Arnab Goswami randomly shouting #LutyensMafia



What is this even? pic.twitter.com/06YHXhEXgA — Nirmalya Dutta (@nirmalyadutta23) July 30, 2020

Somebody please take the Magsaysay winner #Ravish_Kumar to the closest mental asylum before he starts chewing his own body parts.pic.twitter.com/WsUeOB4V5H — INFERNO 2.0 (@TheAngryLord) July 30, 2020

Ravish Kumar used to Pretend to be a serious Journalist but then negligible TRP affected his mental Balance, Condolences!! pic.twitter.com/xcHmtOMzsZ — Ayush Khanna (@AyushKhanna) July 30, 2020

Presenting a comedian who won Ramon Magsaysay award- the great Rubbish Ravish Kumar https://t.co/ZGIPA1aEER — TKD (@Viper_Tarun) July 30, 2020

It seems that one of the best journalists in India #Ravish_Kumar was having a breakdown on national television yesterday. Is this the beginning of the end of good journalism? https://t.co/DkNiRZs5di — Supari (@supari_in) July 30, 2020

Anyhow, this was hilarious. I mean, god, that was some savagry!