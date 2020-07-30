News anchor Ravish Kumar has time and again mocked the 'Godi media' for their coverage of the PM and his policies. This time he did it for their reportage of the Rafale jets. Last night Kumar said that news channels did not have anything else to do and so would keep repeating the same thing in order to fill their time slots.
He even demonstrated the formulae used by these anchors and their channels to do so.
साँप सूंघ गया पाकिस्तान को— Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) July 30, 2020
शुगर हो गया चीन को
This is a MUST WATCH 😊
वाह रवीश !! pic.twitter.com/ogZxWL5TQw
A lot of level-headed people who got this were quite amused.
Other Godi media Anchors condition after hearing Ravish Kumar report.... pic.twitter.com/YxRz7WVkpL— Swaal Puchhta Naagrik (@Kamald38275054) July 30, 2020
Empty vessels as usual making noise.— Rana Safvi رعنا राना (@iamrana) July 30, 2020
Ravish on point here https://t.co/4pl8fq2Vqp
Ravish Ji yahi kahna chahte Hai in short RIP jonourlism . OM SHANTI— Rani (@tanu77972090) July 30, 2020
Do you know what bullshit sounds like?— Hemangioma (@Sudhircheenews) July 30, 2020
Have a look
Ravish was saying what you just couldn't understand, but this guy was selling fake news. This is the difference pic.twitter.com/WilbAFTL5g
everybody is a roaster, untill ravish kumar starts roasting.— Mohit Daheriya (@MohitDaheriya) July 30, 2020
Ultimate roaster of Godi media.. Ravish Kumar👌👌 https://t.co/vA6kuyFdof— Abhilash Newton (@TweetsAbhilash) July 30, 2020
NDTV pe is tarike ke ghatiya graphics aur sound effects dekhna ek bar ke liye tension de gaya .. baad me pata chala it was Ravish at his sarcastic best 😅 https://t.co/rWg7qBPKMu— Rahul Bhomiya (@BhomiyaRahul) July 30, 2020
ravish using satire to counter the news.... just wow! https://t.co/ct8RYhGVTs— Ajay Bairwa (@ajaybairwaa) July 30, 2020
One of the best Prime Time I've seen recently. Ravish Kumar once again. pic.twitter.com/JmrR7TTbvb— Südhanshu (@shoee25) July 30, 2020
Quite obviously, not everyone got it...
Ravish: Drunk Mode pic.twitter.com/xbFUPoNtJh— Pankaj Sharma (@pnkjsr01) July 30, 2020
Ravish Kumar is not better than Arnab Goswami randomly shouting #LutyensMafia— Nirmalya Dutta (@nirmalyadutta23) July 30, 2020
What is this even? pic.twitter.com/06YHXhEXgA
Somebody please take the Magsaysay winner #Ravish_Kumar to the closest mental asylum before he starts chewing his own body parts.pic.twitter.com/WsUeOB4V5H— INFERNO 2.0 (@TheAngryLord) July 30, 2020
Ravish Kumar used to Pretend to be a serious Journalist but then negligible TRP affected his mental Balance, Condolences!! pic.twitter.com/xcHmtOMzsZ— Ayush Khanna (@AyushKhanna) July 30, 2020
It seems that one of the best journalists in India #Ravish_Kumar was having a breakdown on national television yesterday. Is this the beginning of the end of good journalism? https://t.co/DkNiRZs5di— Supari (@supari_in) July 30, 2020
Anyhow, this was hilarious. I mean, god, that was some savagry!