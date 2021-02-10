In the recent few days, international celebrities like Amanda Cerny, Meena Harris, Mia Khalifa, Susan Sarandon, etc. have emerged as unexpected allies of the ongoing farmers' protest in India, while also advocating for freedom of speech, and taking on trolls and biased media. 

Consequently, model, actress, and vlogger Amanda Cerny asked Twitterati about 'honest Indian media networks'. 

Naturally, Twitterati responded and pretty soon, Ravish Kumar trended on the platform: 

The right question getting the right answers... are we living in an alternate reality right now?