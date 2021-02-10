In the recent few days, international celebrities like Amanda Cerny, Meena Harris, Mia Khalifa, Susan Sarandon, etc. have emerged as unexpected allies of the ongoing farmers' protest in India, while also advocating for freedom of speech, and taking on trolls and biased media.

If you ate today, thank a farmer 💚 #NoFarmersNoFood pic.twitter.com/ySpKPTY01W — Amanda Cerny (@AmandaCerny) February 7, 2021

Corporate greed & exploitation knows no bounds, not only in the US but worldwide. While they work w/ corp. media & politicians to silence the most vulnerable, we must let India’s leaders know the world is watching & we #StandWithFarmers! #FarmersProtests https://t.co/mI2XLyfK99 — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) February 6, 2021

Consequently, model, actress, and vlogger Amanda Cerny asked Twitterati about 'honest Indian media networks'.

Which ones are the honest Indian media networks? Let’s put some light and love on em! — Amanda Cerny (@AmandaCerny) February 9, 2021

Naturally, Twitterati responded and pretty soon, Ravish Kumar trended on the platform:

NDTV prime time with Ravish Kumar and @bstvlive with @brajeshlive and birendra sir an honest 👍🏻 https://t.co/tGDx1cKoXh — धीरेन्द्र यादव (@Raosahab_sp) February 10, 2021

NDTV NEWS CHANNEL IS THE BEST.. RAVISH KUMAR IS BRAVE HONEST TRUE JOURNALIST❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ https://t.co/R0nbENEFGn — NABIN CHHETRI (@NABINCH81832287) February 10, 2021

@ravishndtv ravish kumar for sure ❤️ — Aman verma (@Amanver47641112) February 10, 2021

It's Ravish Kumar on NDTV — Rashidul Islam (@Rashi_dul_islam) February 10, 2021

Sir Ravish Kumar is one of the most honest and courageous journalist in indian national media. https://t.co/BhNQ9hWhu9 — Raj kumar gautam (@rajkuma67332196) February 10, 2021

Ravish kumar!!!! & then of course Lallantop, wire, newslaundry — Zara Raj Parwal (@ZParwal) February 10, 2021

She asked a question and Ravish Kumar is trending https://t.co/y0Mum20a6R — Prerna (@itsallryt) February 10, 2021

@Ravish Kumar ...he is the best !! https://t.co/MipsyMUb5T — WE SHALL OVERCOME SOMEDAY !!! (@vishalmali79) February 10, 2021

NDTV : Ravish Kumar

Scoopwhoop Unscripted: Samdish Bhatia — MÜLLER (@Pep5Guardiola) February 10, 2021

@AmandaCerny



Ravish Kumar's Prime show @ndtv

Is the best and honest indian media network ❤ https://t.co/rBjy31JfzR — Mohd Hamid (@thehamidhabibi) February 10, 2021

Magsaysay award winner Ravish kumar (NDTV).



You will got to know what is happening in India.. very subjective & covering both side/view... — Bharat Bhushan (@bh_bharat) February 10, 2021

Wow, you're right from TV it's only Ravish Kumar's Prime Time show. — Rahul Soren (@rahulsoren) February 10, 2021

The right question getting the right answers... are we living in an alternate reality right now?