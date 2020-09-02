It's finally happened - PUBG has been banned by the Indian government. The Ministry of Information & Technology just announced that the massively popular game, played by a large chunk of the Indian population, has been given the axe, along with another 118 apps.

Reactions to the monumental news has been varied, with some celebrating the move claiming it'll hurt China, while others pointed out that there are far greater issues to deal with currently than a mobile game.

Whether you're a fan of the game or not, there's no denying it was massive among the younger Indian population, and banning it is quite a controversial step.