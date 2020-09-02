It's finally happened - PUBG has been banned by the Indian government. The Ministry of Information & Technology just announced that the massively popular game, played by a large chunk of the Indian population, has been given the axe, along with another 118 apps.

Ministry of Information & Technology bans PUBG and 118 other mobile applications pic.twitter.com/3bnFiaY9VW — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

Reactions to the monumental news has been varied, with some celebrating the move claiming it'll hurt China, while others pointed out that there are far greater issues to deal with currently than a mobile game.

Jobs nahi denge par esse kamo me sabse aage !



Koi sense hai iss baat ki??💁🏻 — ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ (@________7789) September 2, 2020

After PUBG ban PUBG player towards COD mobile and fortnight 😂#PUBG pic.twitter.com/6ViKEi3v5J — Tarun Sharma (@TarunSh98560650) September 2, 2020

#PUBG Ban is Governement's way of taking revenge with students for disliking PM Modi's video. — 𝐒𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥 (@SaralPatel) September 2, 2020

India has banned more Chinese mobile apps including games such as PUBG Mobile and Rise of Kingdoms.



A PUBG Mobile ban is a huge blow to the games industry as it was the #1 title by downloads and revenue in the country.



This is as big as the TikTok ban from June. https://t.co/XjjMwDnFPV — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 2, 2020

Indian Parents Now After Ban on #PUBG : pic.twitter.com/YepJp6QnF6 — Á B H I S H Ë K (@ItxAbhi27) September 2, 2020

#PUBG

pubg players after seeing PUBG ban news pic.twitter.com/efJUpFeif4 — ᴛᴡᴇᴇᴛ ᴄʜᴏʀ 😩 (@Pagal_aurat) September 2, 2020

After ban PUBG



My reaction for PUBG players 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #PUBG pic.twitter.com/nVLGhH9ktj — Prateek Mishra (@Prateek79077318) September 2, 2020

This is a huge blow for the PUBG Mobile community...wtf 😔 https://t.co/RfX9ZyrZ1b — James Banks 🇺🇦 (@BanKsEsports) September 2, 2020

#PUBG Ban is Governement's way of taking revenge with students for disliking PM Modi's video.

Me right Now: pic.twitter.com/fx24leumcd — ｇｕｌｚａａｒ™ (@thegulzaar) September 2, 2020

#PUBG Ban in India



meanwhile the gaming community in India.. pic.twitter.com/Zv2A344REm — Manav Vijay (@VjManav3) September 2, 2020

after the #PUBG ban in India :



kids their parents pic.twitter.com/fOq5v5hEhX — Pulpkey (@pulpkey) September 2, 2020

Whether you're a fan of the game or not, there's no denying it was massive among the younger Indian population, and banning it is quite a controversial step.