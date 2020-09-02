It's finally happened - PUBG has been banned by the Indian government. The Ministry of Information & Technology just announced that the massively popular game, played by a large chunk of the Indian population, has been given the axe, along with another 118 apps.
Ministry of Information & Technology bans PUBG and 118 other mobile applications pic.twitter.com/3bnFiaY9VW— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020
Reactions to the monumental news has been varied, with some celebrating the move claiming it'll hurt China, while others pointed out that there are far greater issues to deal with currently than a mobile game.
India has banned more Chinese mobile apps including games such as PUBG Mobile and Rise of Kingdoms.— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 2, 2020
A PUBG Mobile ban is a huge blow to the games industry as it was the #1 title by downloads and revenue in the country.
This is a huge blow for the PUBG Mobile community...wtf 😔 https://t.co/RfX9ZyrZ1b— James Banks 🇺🇦 (@BanKsEsports) September 2, 2020
Whether you're a fan of the game or not, there's no denying it was massive among the younger Indian population, and banning it is quite a controversial step.