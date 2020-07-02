As a 20-something-year-old who has had horrible dating experiences, the concept of soulmates sounded like a utopia to me. You know something that only existed in rom-coms?



But when I came across the heartwarming story of an elderly couple who was married for 53 years and held on to their vows till death did them part, I had goosebumps.

Even though this sounds like a scene from Nicholas Sparks' The Notebook, it's not. 80-year-old Betty Tarpley and her 79-year-old husband Curtis Tarpley first met in high school and fell in love with each other as adults. Since then, they've stayed together for more than half of their lives.

Unfortunately, the couple passed away on June 18, after being admitted to a hospital in Texas. But the silver lining in their love story is that they managed to be with each other as they were drawing their last breath.

Betty had been sick when her son Tim took her to the hospital where she tested positive for COVID-19 and was immediately admitted. Exactly two days later, Curtis was diagnosed with the same and was hospitalised too.

Their 52-year-old son, Tim revealed that the nurses had been able to wheel Curtis to Betty's room so that they could spend more time together. However, Betty's condition soon worsened and Tim got a phone call from her telling them that she was "ready to go".

I just screamed ‘No!' I was like, ‘I’ve got too much, too many other things to do in this life that I want to show you, and I’m not ready.

- Tim

Tim called his dad to update him on his mom's condition and told him that the doctors said she didn't have a lot of time left. Shortly after this, Curtis' oxygen levels fell and he got more critical.

As a gesture of kindness, a nurse arranged for Betty and Curtis to be together and reportedly they were holding hands in their final moments.

ICU nurse, Blake Throne along with her team moved Betty to the ICU so that she could be with her husband of five decades.

It felt like the right thing to do was to get them together.

- Blake Throne

Another nurse told Curtis that Betty was right by his side. He was too weak to move but his eyes and eyebrows arched. According to Blake, he knew that Betty was there with him, right next to him. Nurse Blake then put Betty's arm on Curtis'.

Tim didn't get to see his father again. Though he did manage to see his mother for the last time for a couple of minutes.

They obviously knew each other well enough that they could communicate without words.

Betty and Curtis' eternal love gives me hope, it makes me believe that soulmates just don't exist in rom-coms. May their souls rest together in peace.