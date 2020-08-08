This year's Mumbai floods have left homes ruined and water logged. Videos from across the city are trending on Twitter, as people try to help those in need. Two days ago was the highest 24-hour rain that the city has encountered in 46 years.

A video from the flood is being compared to a scene straight of out Parasite. With water making its way into the home, fridge, utensils and with personal items floating away from the house.

While the similarities pointed out by Twitter are startling, the fact remains that this is not a film - this is real life. And these homes were destroyed and water logged, people were stranded across the city, trees were uprooted as the strong winds reached up to 100 kmph.

As someone who experienced the horrifying floods in Chennai in 2015, I can testify for how nothing is the same once you've gone through something like this. The movie doesn't even begin to cover the actual crisis these rains bring on in coastal cities. It takes months for cities to reel back from the chaos, to get the water logged drains clean again, to fight the infections that these floods leave behind and rebuild the properties destroyed.

You can do your part and help the city rebuild itself and those in need, by donating to the CM's Relief Fund and AID India.