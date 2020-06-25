Recently, the murder of George Floyd in the USA started a series of protests across the world against systemic racism and the murder of black people. Here, closer to home, while we all also shared the hashtag of Black Lives Matter, we conveniently forgot about the systemic murder of Dalits in our own backyard.

Well, that's why we decided to jog your memory a little bit. If you feel horrified after reading this, well, you should try Googling a bit more.

If you still believe casteism doesn't exist anymore, well then congratulations on your privilege but you're part of the problem.