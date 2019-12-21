Yes, all millennials are poo. But Desi millennials are the worst smelly poo. Here's why.

1. All millennials think about is themselves.

#JamiaMilliaUniversity while Muslims read namaz Hindus, Sikhs form a human chain to shield them. This while protestors protest against CAA /NRC in national capital pic.twitter.com/Uu17V22ev4 — Aishwarya Paliwal (@AishPaliwal) December 19, 2019

Never thinking about others. Such selfish. Much bad.

Hindus formed human chain when Muslims offered Salah/prayer during #CAAProtest in Hyderabad,India.



These videos will give nightmares to fascists. #IndiaAgainstCAA pic.twitter.com/WfuZEKjg8g — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ آصِف (@imMAK02) December 19, 2019

2. They're sensitive snowflakes who can't look hardship in the eye.

3. Millennials have no respect for authority.

Tch. Tch.

If you're at the Mumbai protest I urge you to do one thing that I personally did.



Pls thank each and every @MumbaiPolice officer standing on duty.



This day has been stressful for them as well. Nobody thanks them for a good job.



Their smile when you say Thank you is genuine. — Sahil Shah (@SahilBulla) December 19, 2019

4. They just don't want to go outdoors ever.

Today, 1.5 lakh citizens of Bombay/ Mumbai surged into the historic August Kranti Maidan - where Mahatma Gandhi flagged off the 'Quit India' phase of anti-colonial resistance - to uphold the inclusive, non-sectarian model of citizenship that our Republic's founders guaranteed us. pic.twitter.com/qpbs06Vjo2 — Ranjit Hoskote (@ranjithoskote) December 19, 2019

5. All they care about is their image on social media.

BCCI President @SGanguly99's daughter Sana Ganguly just won my heart by this post. Incredible maturity from an 18 year old. pic.twitter.com/wQN5eyfY6G — Aparna (@chhuti_is) December 17, 2019

6. They're all such a messy lot.

Chhee chhee.

This is Jamia, this is what Jamia has engrained in us, we follow the path of nonviolence, we follow the path of not letting other littering around us and if anyone does it we clean their mess as well. Jamia students and one of my senior PhD fellow cleaning road and pavements. pic.twitter.com/wLhGs2JQK7 — Javed Alam (@Javedal18035482) December 16, 2019

7. Millennials aren't patriotic at all.

8. Millennials have no respect for our legacy and values.

This generation I tell you.

At ITO in Delhi, in front of the old headquarters of the Delhi Police, a few protesters have now climbed on top of the police barricade carrying pictures of Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar. https://t.co/kpfykeJApu pic.twitter.com/YhKuF96qGU — Rohan Venkat (@RohanV) December 15, 2019

9. They have no sense of humour and simply can't take a joke.

10. They're way too lazy to function.

Just reached today's Bangalore protest happening at Freedom Park. Today's highlights: the number of young people and the energy. ⭐💛🌼 #CABProtests pic.twitter.com/vM3SqneR5n — KeeMetz (@sunnysidein_) December 17, 2019

11. All they do is make noise about nothing.

12. They just spend all their time on the phone and social media.

You literally can never see a millennial without a phone in their hand.

Ugh millennials!