Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account has been permanently suspended after she posted a controversial tweet related to the violence in Bengal that took place after election results were announced on Sunday.

While reacting to a tweet by journalist-politician Swapan Dasgupta on the violence in Bengal, Kangana seemed to have urged PM Modi to "tame" Mamata Banerjee using his "Virat Roop" from "early 2000s" in Bengal.

After repeatedly violating Twitter's policy, her account has been suspended due to 'hateful conduct and abusive behavior.'

Wondering, what can lead to the suspension of your Twitter account? Here are some reasons that can contribute to its suspension.

1. Spam

Most Twitter accounts are suspended because they are spammy or fake. Such accounts pose a security risk for other Twitter users which is why they are suspended.

2. Account security at risk

If your account has been hacked or compromised, there are chances your account has been suspended by Twitter for security reasons until it can be secured and restored.

3. Abusive Tweets or behaviour

Your account may be suspended if it has been reported that it is violating Twitter's rules surrounding abuse. If an account engages in abusive behaviour like sending threats or impersonating other accounts, it may be suspended temporarily or permanently (in some cases).

4. Putting out sensitive media, including graphic violence and adult content

Your account may be suspended if you share violent or adult content. Media depicting sexual violence and/or assault is also not permitted.

5. Promoting suicide or self-harm

You can face suspension from Twitter if you promote suicide or self-harm on the platform.

6. Participating in illegal or certain regulated goods or services

Your account may be suspended if you use the platform for any unlawful purposes like indulging in buying, selling, or facilitating transactions of illegal goods and services.

7. Promoting terrorism and extremism

Your account may be suspended if you use the platform to promote terrorism and extremism in any way.

8. Indulging in child sexual exploitation

Twitter has zero-tolerance for child sexual exploitation on its platform.

Click here to know how to unsuspend your Twitter account.

Click here to learn more about Twitter's safety policy.