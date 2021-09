Not all ads catch our attention. It's either the ones that are too flashy or those that have a dirty undertone. Like this one by a real estate company.

Someone shared the ad on Reddit and everyone started talking about the double meaning in it.

People also shared the content of a few other ads by the same brand on the same lines.

Here's another one by the same company.

And this one talking about the size of the home obviously.

Have you seen more such ads? Let us know in the comments below.