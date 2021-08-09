The market for cryptocurrencies is on a rise and everyone around the world is talking about it in some way or the other. 

Recently, a picture of an auto rickshaw accepting payments in cryptocurrencies started doing the rounds of social media.

The picture was taken somewhere in India but we could not verify the city.

From references to Elon Musk to a developing India, this is how netizens reacted to the image.

The internet never ceases to amaze us with its content and this is one of them.