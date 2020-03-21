The coronavirus outbreak has turned our worlds upside down. The routine life has become a far-fetched idea, as millions of people are stuck in their homes due to the ongoing pandemic.

This has made us realise how we often take things for granted. Stuff like giving your parents a hug, talking to your partner or just having lunch at your favourite restaurant.

Exploring the same idea, is this Reddit thread, asking people what will they do when things go back to normal. Here are some of the answers we liked the best (you might need a tissue for this, but I'd suggest you save it for emergencies).

This too shall pass.

Creatives by: Aprajita Mishra