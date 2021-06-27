We are surrounded by scammers, tricksters and fraudsters but, most of us don't even realize it. Speaking of which, thanks to this Reddit thread , we've gained new perspective on how scammers are constantly adapting and finding news ways to scam us and we are intrigued.

1. "Paying money to a religion to guarantee your eternal salvation." - 13xnono

2. "Insurance. You’re obligated to get it legally but when you actually need it, they’ll do everything in their power to not pay out." - thebeatoflife

3. "Woman's anything. 90% are just colored different. Razors are the biggest offenders IMOP." - Grondosos

4. "Men’s premium brand razors and shampoo. Getting charged 2-3 times for similar products in “manlier” packaging." - Chant1llyLace

5. "Diamonds. Diamonds are a fairly common gemstone but the world's supplier of them is a monopoly and they hoard the majority of their stock to jack the prices up. Emeralds, Rubies and Sapphires are actually rarer than diamonds but cost less because of this." - Powerofgodandanime17

6. "The concept of "superfoods" and "organic" anything. I work at a smoothie bowl place, and people will come in and literally pile 1500 calories full of peanut butter and granola into a bowl and think it's healthy because they put some superfood organic something into a bowl. It's literally pumpkin granola cereal from the store down the street, it's not going to cure cancer." - plantayshun_610

8. "Unpaid internships. What the actual fuck is wrong with America." - benjamynt

9. "Planned obsolescence. Appliances being designed to fail sooner in order to sooner create demand for a replacement. In the same vein, devices being designed to not be repairable, so that you need to invest in a shiny new specimen whenever fashion or the predesigned breakdown require it." - BeeBarfBadger

10. "Scientology... And by most people, I mean those people in it." - herda831

11. "0.99 cents at the end of pricing." - uscx2

13. "Having to pay $100+ bucks for Microsoft word." - yawnandshrug

14. "Expiration date on million years old himalayan salt." - gat000r

15. "Trickle down economics." - HiopXenophil

16. "Ordering a full carafe of wine in a restaurant. Where I work, a full carafe can fill 4-5 glasses. Ordering 5 glasses of some of our types of wine is actually $1-2 cheaper than the full carafe. Check the prices and do the math before ordering! Same goes for pitchers of beer!" - neeeenbean

17. "Recycling plastic. The “recycling symbol” with the number on it is not a recycling symbol. It’s a resin identification code. It was intentionally designed to look like the recycling symbol to fool consumers. Only around 10% of plastics are recycled and usually only once. The whole campaign about recycling plastics and consumer responsibility was set up by the bottling companies to avoid legislation banning plastics because of their harm to the environment." - ioncloud9

18. "When stores ask you to donate at checkout, they're using it as a tax write off." - its-incredibl

19. "In app mobile purchases. Especially for kids games." - JUST_THAT_JERK

20. "Crystal healing, religion, and horoscopes. How are we still buying this bulls**t with the internet out there." - DefenestrateWindows

