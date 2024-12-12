In a world dominated by over-the-top reels and algorithm-hungry content, Registani Ladkiyan is the gentle breath of fresh air we didn’t know we needed.

Run by two sisters, Aavya and Raunak, this Instagram page is slowly but surely carving its own quiet corner on the internet and honestly, we’re obsessed.

With just 26 posts, the duo has touched a nerve with their simple yet profoundly moving videos. Forget flashy edits or trending audio, these sisters rely on heartfelt, candid conversations to strike a chord. Case in point?

A viral video where one sister casually asks, “Teri life kaisi hai?” The response is as relatable as it gets: “Theek hai, bas multiply karna tough lagta hai.” The simplicity is disarming, but what follows hits home in ways most of us weren’t ready for: “Matlab vo aa jaaye toh life set hai?” “Haan… fir kuch aur tough lagega.” We’re not crying, you are.

One of their other videos takes us down memory lane as they reminisce about no longer visiting their grandmother’s house because, as one sister heartbreakingly puts it, “It’s just a house now; Nani is not there.” The quiet ache in those words perfectly encapsulates what the duo is all about, finding beauty in life’s silences, even when they’re bittersweet.

But these girls don’t just dabble in nostalgia. They’ve also dipped into hot topics like hustle culture and the weight of adulting. Their conversations feel like a warm hug and a gentle nudge to slow down and breathe. As one of their videos poignantly concludes, “Matlab poori set kabhi nahi hoti.”

Even celebs like Zakir Khan are hooked! The comedian often reacts to their videos, and it’s not hard to see why. Viewers in the comments section have dubbed their content “cinema on Instagram” and “the reason I still pay my WiFi bill.” Relatable? Absolutely.

The sisters’ ability to weave profound life lessons into seemingly ordinary moments has turned their page into a sanctuary for the soul. With every video, Registani Ladkiyan reminds us of one thing: simplicity can be extraordinary. And honestly, we’re here for it.