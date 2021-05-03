It’s a known fact that India is facing a deadly wave of the coronavirus outbreak, with official figures crossing 3 lakh cases each day. From hospitals running out of beds and oxygen to setting up temporary crematoriums to burn the dead, social media is flooded with individuals seeking help and amplifying requests from others.

Several nations are sending aid in the form of rapid tests, PPE kits, vaccine materials and oxygen support. In addition, a number of people across the globe are racing to support India’s healthcare system. If you are looking to donate, here are some reliable organisations you can donate to help those in need.

1. Khalsa Aid India

One of the most well-known humanitarian organisations, they are helping coronavirus patients with oxygen concentrators for free in the Delhi-NCR area. The NGO is also helping individuals with wood for cremation.

Donate Here.

2. UNICEF

From PPE kits and oxygen concentrators to diagnostic testing systems, this agency is rushing staff and supplies to support India’s frontline healthcare workers.

Donate Here.

3. Give India

This is one of the many non-profit organisations that is trying to help people by providing free oxygen cylinders and other life-saving equipment.

Donate Here.

4. Indian Red Cross Society

This society is helping the affected people by delivering emergency medical supplies and providing emergency services across the nation.

Donate Here.

5. Milaap

There are numerous fundraisers on Milaap that aim to provide food and oxygen supplies for coronavirus patients isolated in different parts of the capital.

Donate Here.

6. Care India

This is a global humanitarian organization that is providing oxygen supply, hospital beds and emergency relief.

Donate Here.

7. Uday Foundation

This organisation aims to give the underprivileged in Delhi a chance to fight COVID-19 by handing out 10,000 wellness kits under their campaign #StayWell which contain paracetamol, ORS and an oximeter among other essential over the counter medicines. They are also raising funds to help the needy with food and necessary supplies.

Donate Here.

8. Project Hope

This global health non-profit organisation is working with local partners to offer PPE and critically needed medical equipment to help frontline healthcare workers fight the spread of COVID-19.

Donate Here.

9. Mission Oxygen

This campaign by Democracy People Foundation is helping hospitals with oxygen concentrators.

Donate Here.

10. Americares

This organisation is providing PPE, ventilators, oxygen concentrators, pulse oximeters, thermometers and other critical medical materials by working with several states in India.

Donate Here.

11. Feeding From Far

This organisation aims to help the poor and unemployed in Mumbai with cooked meals and ration kits which include rice, wheat, oil and salt among other items. They have been working in Govandi, a suburban slum and dumping ground in Mumbai where poorer sections of the society live.

Donate Here.

12. Oxfam India

This organisation aims to supply PPE and safety kits, along with medical equipment to hospitals. Apart from this, they are also working with local policymakers to support vaccine distribution.

Donate Here.

13. Khaana Chahiye

This NGO aims to help migrant workers during the national lockdown in the early months of the pandemic last year. They have over 200 volunteers that include several actors, students, professionals and chefs.

Donate Here.

14. Rapid Resource

This organization is delivering dry rations like lentils, sugar, rice and salt. They are also distributing safety kits to poor families, migrant workers, the elderly and frontline workers.

Donate Here.

15. Hemkunt Foundation

This foundation is helping people in need of oxygen by providing cylinders for a refundable deposit of Rs 10,000, for those who can afford to pay. They also have a ‘drive thru’ facility that lets coronavirus patients inhale oxygen from the cylinders at their office for free.

Donate Here.

16. Feeding India

This is a non-profit organisation started by Zomato, which has been raising funds to help mitigate the oxygen crisis that the nation is currently grappling with. They are providing free oxygen supplies to hospitals and patients, under their initiative, India Needs Oxygen.

Donate Here.

17. Hasiru Dala

This organisation aims to raise funds to support helpless waste pickers whose daily livelihoods have been obstructed by the pandemic.

Donate Here.

18. Shelter For The Trans Community In Rural North Bengal

This is one of the many fundraisers that are helping to build a long-term shelter for older, homeless trans-people in rural north Bengal.

Donate Here.

19. Animals Matters To Me

This organisation aims to feed stray animals. With the help of donations, they buy groceries to prepare food and also to purchase ready-made animal food.

Donate Here.

20. MCKS Food For The Hungry Foundation

Infused with Master Choa Kok Sui’s teaching, this non-profit foundation is a force working to make India a hunger free country. During the Covid-19 pandemic, they are distributing N-95 masks and food to those in need.

Donate Here.

Thank you @fayedsouza & @aliaa08 for supporting us and amplifying our efforts to end hunger in India. We will continue to distribute hot nutritious meals and N95 masks through the year 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/xsE0DnIYfE — MCKS Food for the Hungry Foundation, Delhi (@MCKSFoodDelhi) May 2, 2021

We are serving 3400+ meals to daily wagers every day ❤️ 2400 at Kashmiri Gate, 500 at old Delhi railway station and 500 outside AIIMS for patients families who are homeless and waiting outside. #ZeroHunger #DelhiCurfew #DelhiFightsCorona #COVIDEmergency2021 #DelhiLockdown — MCKS Food for the Hungry Foundation, Delhi (@MCKSFoodDelhi) April 21, 2021

We can't thank everyone enough for sending their help!