The Reliance Foundation, run by Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, has set up India's first hospital dedicated to coronavirus patients in Mumbai.

The 100-bed center has been set up in Seven Hills hospital and has all modern equipment to take care of the patients who test positive for the virus.

India’s First Dedicated Covid Hospital by @RFhospital in collaboration with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has set up a dedicated 100 bedded centre at Seven Hills Hospital, Mumbai for patients who test positive for Covid-19. #CoronaHaregaIndiaJeetega — Reliance Foundation (@ril_foundation) March 23, 2020

In addition, the foundation also helping in the production of protective gear for the health professionals who are taking care of the patients.

#RIL is enhancing its capacity to produce 100,000 masks per day & a large number of personal protective equipment’s (PPEs), such as suits & garments, for the nation’s health-workers to equip them further to fight the coronavirus challenge #CoronaHaregaIndiaJeetega — Reliance Foundation (@ril_foundation) March 23, 2020

Reliance Foundation is also importing test kits for more efficient work in the healthcare department.

#RelianceLifeSciences is importing additional test kits & consumables for effective testing. Our doctors and researchers are also working overtime to find a cure for this deadly virus #CoronaHaregaIndiaJeetega — Reliance Foundation (@ril_foundation) March 23, 2020

Apart from this, RIL also pledged to help Maharashtra government in the fight against corona, by donating 5 crores to the relief fund. A report from NDTV on the same, quoted the statement:

RIL has today announced initial support of Rs 5 crores to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund. RIL has deployed the combined strengths of Reliance Foundation, Reliance Retail, Jio, Reliance Life Sciences, Reliance Industries, and all the 6,00,000 members of the Reliance Family to fight against COVID-19. RIL is enhancing its production capacities to produce 100,000 face-masks per day and a large number of personal protective equipments for the nation''s health workers to equip them further to fight coronavirus.

This is a good example of the privileged coming to help those who can't afford medical care themselves. Hoping that more people rise to the ocassion.