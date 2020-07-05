An Indian journalist is no stranger to online trolling, specifically the ones that are critical of the establishment. However, after her recent statement about Kashmir, journalist Rana Ayyub has been subjected to rape and death threats.

Some of these people have even threatened her by reminding her of the late Gauri Lankesh, a journalist, often critical of Modi and right-wing politics, who was shot and murdered in cold blood in 2017.

Ayyub has shared screenshots of the same on Twitter.

They are reminding me of Gauri Lankesh pic.twitter.com/QEr57VQlL1 — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) July 3, 2020

My timeline, my inbox is inundated with death and rape threats the last two days for speaking on Kashmir pic.twitter.com/VUEVSoiXLw — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) July 3, 2020

This insta handle hindustan5 is a BSF soldier pic.twitter.com/FRPKzCQSTc — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) July 3, 2020

There a million more where those screenshots came from.

While many have also come out in support of the journalist, this is a highly regular pattern of behaviour everytime someone, especially a woman has dared to voice an opinion in this country.

Horrific. Hoping you get the support you need. — Musa Okwonga (@Okwonga) July 4, 2020

Sure, it does. Ask the people who sent these messages to file proceedings or maybe an FIR for breach of privacy 😂😂😂. Then they can show these messages to the court or police. I knew sanghis are morons, but you take the cake. — cypress ice (@knbsntbttns) July 3, 2020

Am truly sorry. My apologies. This country’s upbringing really needs an overhaul. — Bajaj (@Shebaj15) July 4, 2020

India is currently ranked 142 amongst 180 countries on the Press Freedom Index