An Indian journalist is no stranger to online trolling, specifically the ones that are critical of the establishment. However, after her recent statement about Kashmir, journalist Rana Ayyub has been subjected to rape and death threats.

Source: The Print

Some of these people have even threatened her by reminding her of the late Gauri Lankesh, a journalist, often critical of Modi and right-wing politics, who was shot and murdered in cold blood in 2017. 

Source: Scroll

Ayyub has shared screenshots of the same on Twitter. 

There a million more where those screenshots came from. 

While many have also come out in support of the journalist, this is a highly regular pattern of behaviour everytime someone, especially a woman has dared to voice an opinion in this country. 

India is currently ranked 142 amongst 180 countries on the Press Freedom Index 