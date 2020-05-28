In 2001, a 14-year-old prodigy slayed through all 15 questions of Kaun Banega Crorepati Junior and won a prize of Rs.1 Crore. The reason why I remember this is because he set the bar for budding teenagers quite high, in an inspiring way.

Well after 19 years, he still continues to do the same. Now 33-years-old, Dr. Ravi Mohan Saini, is an IPS officer who recently on Tuesday, took up the post of Superintendent of Police, Porbandar.

After completing his schooling from Naval Public School and answering all the 15 questions on KBC Junior correctly, he went on to pursue a degree in medicine.

But after completing his MBBS and landing a residency, Dr. Saini realised that he wanted to follow the footsteps of his father (who was a naval officer), don a uniform and serve his nation. He further tells . He further tells The Indian Express:

After my schooling, I did my MBBS from Mahatma Gandhi Medical College in Jaipur. I was doing my internship after MBBS when I cleared UPSC. My father was in navy and I joined the police force after being inspired by him.

So he prepared for UPSC and cleared the exam to become an IPS officer in Gujarat cadre in 2014

Saini was initially holding the office for Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 1 in Rajkot city when on Tuesday night, he was transferred to Porbandar and given charge of the district as SP. He further adds:

My role would be the implementation of lockdown in Porbandar in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Also, law and order situation remains our topmost priority.

With his efforts and hard work, Dr. Saini continues to inspire us.