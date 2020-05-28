In 2001, a 14-year-old prodigy slayed through all 15 questions of Kaun Banega Crorepati Junior and won a prize of Rs.1 Crore. The reason why I remember this is because he set the bar for budding teenagers quite high, in an inspiring way. 

Source: The Bureaucrat News

Well after 19 years, he still continues to do the same. Now 33-years-old, Dr. Ravi Mohan Saini, is an IPS officer who recently on Tuesday, took up the post of  Superintendent of Police, Porbandar. 

Source: Twitter

After completing his schooling from Naval Public School and answering all the 15 questions on KBC Junior correctly, he went on to pursue a degree in medicine. 

Source: Careers 360

But after completing his MBBS and landing a residency, Dr. Saini realised that he wanted to follow the footsteps of his father (who was a naval officer), don a uniform and serve his nation. He further tells The Indian Express: 

After my schooling, I did my MBBS from Mahatma Gandhi Medical College in Jaipur. I was doing my internship after MBBS when I cleared UPSC. My father was in navy and I joined the police force after being inspired by him. 

So he prepared for UPSC and cleared the exam to become an IPS officer in Gujarat cadre in 2014

Source: Twitter

Saini was initially holding the office for Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 1 in Rajkot city when on Tuesday night, he was transferred to Porbandar and given charge of the district as SP. He further adds: 

My role would be the implementation of lockdown in Porbandar in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Also, law and order situation remains our topmost priority.
Source: Twitter

With his efforts and hard work, Dr. Saini continues to inspire us. 