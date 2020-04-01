Over the past few days, news has become grimmer than we ever imagined, and all we hear are sad updates of the pandemic.

The only respite have been the Cuomo brothers.

I’m screaming that these brothers are literally having an argument on live telly about who’s their mum’s favourite son,amongst an international pandemic I- pic.twitter.com/yn97oldq7a — jack rem x (@jackremmington) March 17, 2020

Their fake arguments on live TV have made us laugh and kept us entertained - and so it sucks to hear that Christopher Cuomo, the newscaster with CNN, has tested positive for coronavirus.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣



Chris Cuomo: “Thank you for coming back to the show.”



Gov. Cuomo: “Mom told me I had to.”



pic.twitter.com/V8fBbSMc71 — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) March 24, 2020

He shared the news yesterday, saying that he is distancing himself and will continue to work from home.

Following which, he received plenty of messages, but the most heart-touching was the one from his brother Governor Andrew Cuomo who called him 'my best friend'.

Chris later went on to share a clip of Andrew talking about his illness and stressed on the importance of staying inside for the sake of our families.

Hoping that he recovers soon.