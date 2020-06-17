20 Indian soldiers laid down their lives fighting for the nation with the Chinese troops in Galwan Valley of Ladakh on Monday night.
Leaving their families and loved ones behind, these soldiers have made selfless sacrifice for their motherland and their names shall never be forgotten.
Names of the 20 Indian Army personnel who lost their lives in the "violent face-off" with China in Galwan Valley, Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/GD5HFVr6U8— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020
1. Col Bikumalla Santosh Babu
2. Nb Sub Buduram Soren
3. Nb Sub Mandeep Singh
4. Nb Sub (Dvr) Satnam Singh
5. Hav (Gnr) K Palani
6. Hav Sunil Kumar
7. Hav Bipul Roy
8. NK (NA) Deepak Kumar
9. Sep Rajesh Orang
10. Sep Kundan Kumar Ojha
11.Sep Ganesh Ram
12. Sep Chandrakanta Pradhan
13. Sep Ankush
14. Sep Gurbinder
15. Sep Gurtej Singh
16. Sep Chandan Kumar
17. Sep Kundan Kumar
18. Sep Aman Kumar
19. Sep Jai Kishor Singh
20. Sep Ganesh Hansda
We salute these officers and their families.