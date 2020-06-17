20 Indian soldiers laid down their lives fighting for the nation with the Chinese troops in Galwan Valley of Ladakh on Monday night.

Leaving their families and loved ones behind, these soldiers have made selfless sacrifice for their motherland and their names shall never be forgotten.

Names of the 20 Indian Army personnel who lost their lives in the "violent face-off" with China in Galwan Valley, Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/GD5HFVr6U8 — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020

1. Col Bikumalla Santosh Babu

2. Nb Sub Buduram Soren

3. Nb Sub Mandeep Singh

4. Nb Sub (Dvr) Satnam Singh

5. Hav (Gnr) K Palani

6. Hav Sunil Kumar

7. Hav Bipul Roy

8. NK (NA) Deepak Kumar

9. Sep Rajesh Orang

10. Sep Kundan Kumar Ojha

11.Sep Ganesh Ram

12. Sep Chandrakanta Pradhan

13. Sep Ankush

14. Sep Gurbinder

15. Sep Gurtej Singh

16. Sep Chandan Kumar

17. Sep Kundan Kumar

18. Sep Aman Kumar

19. Sep Jai Kishor Singh

20. Sep Ganesh Hansda

We salute these officers and their families.