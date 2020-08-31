Starting tomorrow, India will see major relaxations in the lockdown measures imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Metro services are all set to resume from 7th September and the Centre has eventually given nod to religious and political events with a maximum of 100 guests.

As we enter Unlock 4.0, no Indian state will be allowed to impose lockdown outside the containment zones and seal inter-state borders without the permission of the Central government.

All this at a time when India just became the first country in the world to report over 80,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day.

With over 80,097 new cases, India's coronavirus tally stood at 36,16,747 on 30th August.

We’re at 3.5 million infected. We’ve hit 80,000 cases a day. More than any other country.



Yet...

- lockdown is being relaxed.

- students are forced to attend exams



and you’re still not seeing enough about this on the news. Why do you think that is? — Andre Borges (@borges) August 31, 2020

While it is understandable that we want to inch towards the normal life, is it really a good idea to reopen the country at this moment?

The pandemic is continuously raging, without showing any signs of slowdown. The growth rate of both, fresh cases and fatalities, more than doubled in the last week. We witnessed over 5 lakh cases this week, which is definitely huge.

We have seen what happened when we decided to open markets, liquor shops, temples and parks previously. All rules and regulations were flouted openly.

Earlier, when just 50 people were allowed to attend weddings, hundreds of people gathered and there were several reports of a majority of them getting infected with the virus.

We are already far from following the social distancing norms and the situation seems to be going our of control. And if you are thinking that vaccine aa jayegi, let me give you a reality check.

While we have started the human trials and results seem to be promising as of now, we are still months away from an effective and certified vaccine. A vaccine that can cater to the world's second-largest population.

Reports suggest that we are still struggling to create adequate critical care treatment facilities in several districts that have turned into new coronavirus hotspots.

The best we can do is stay at home. Why not do that?

Delhi, where the government is planning to reopen the Metro services, recorded over 2,000 cases yesterday. This is the city's highest single-day spike in August.

80000 cases everyday in India , and government is implementing unlock 4 !



And now starting Delhi metro !



Delhi will start contributing 10000 new cases everyday very soon ! ￼



Though fatality rate has come down , but it’s still very early to get relaxed . #Metro #Unlock4 — Harsh Goel (RaJa) (@goelharsh83) August 30, 2020

Maharashtra, where the government is looking to relax curbs on hotels, travel and government offices, also recorded 16,000 new cases for 2 days in a row. Morevoer, 5 other states - Rajasthan, UP, MP, Chhattisgarh and J&K - also registered their peaks on 30th August.

Speaking on how unlocking will affect the number of infections in India, Dr K K Aggarwal, President of the Confederation of Medical Association of Asia and Oceania (CMAAO) and former IMA chief said:

If this current trend continues, nobody can stop India from crossing Brazil and America. That would happen in probably six weeks. There is no way we can check the number of cases by government efforts. Now, prevention will have to be an individual effort. Opening up (of the economy) will lead to a surge in cases.

These numbers are alarming and it is no joke to deal with the pandemic at this time. While we can hope for the best, our previous record doesn't approve of reopening the country when we may be nearing the peak.

Please stay home guys, as far as possible.