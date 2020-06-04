As the tragic death of the 2-month pregnant elephant , who allegedly died after being fed firecrackers stuffed with pineapple shook the entire nation, a similar case has emerged from Kerala.

According to reports by NDTV, a young female elephant died in April in a similar manner in Kollam district. The post-mortem report suggested that the elephant suffered jaw fractures that could have been due to something it consumed.

Another elephant death in Kerala likely due to crackers, jaw was broken https://t.co/dr9TZy4rZ6 pic.twitter.com/rlmNEt5lEY — NDTV (@ndtv) June 4, 2020

While shedding light on the incident, a senior forest official said:

We suspect it to be crackers. She was very weak and we could not tranquilise her. We did try to give her some medication but she moved away a few kilometers. The next day, she had collapsed

However, nothing can be said for sure as forest officials are waiting for the chemical analysis report to come.

