As the tragic death of the 2-month pregnant elephant, who allegedly died after being fed firecrackers stuffed with pineapple shook the entire nation, a similar case has emerged from Kerala. 

According to reports by NDTV, a young female elephant died in April in a similar manner in Kollam district. The post-mortem report suggested that the elephant suffered jaw fractures that could have been due to something it consumed. 

While shedding light on the incident, a senior forest official said:

We suspect it to be crackers. She was very weak and we could not tranquilise her. We did try to give her some medication but she moved away a few kilometers. The next day, she had collapsed

However, nothing can be said for sure as forest officials are waiting for the chemical analysis report to come. 