In a set of disturbing events that are currently unfolding, reports are coming in of a violent attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University faculty members and students. According to sources, an armed, masked mob reportedly entered the premises and began attacking.

A video of Sabarmati hostel in JNU being vandalised. Masked people seen holding sticks and creating terror. pic.twitter.com/2edmwinWaf — Somesh Jha (@someshjha7) January 5, 2020

According to Nidhi Razdan, Executive Editor NDTV, the police have reportedly been looking on while the goons attack the students and faculty members, alike.

Disturbing reports coming in from JNU of students and teachers being attacked and beaten by a mob of goons, while the police are watching. We are verifying further @arvindgunasekar — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) January 5, 2020

Reports further state that JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh has been badly injured along with several teachers in the University. In a video shared by a Twitter user, Aishe can be seen crying, in a state of shock, stating, "I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I've been bleeding."

Distressing news from #jnuprotests.



ABVP is going on rampage in JNU to threaten students protesting against fee-hike. Currently huge crowd has gathered around Sabarmati Dhaba with lathis & rods. They are entering hostels & beating up students indiscriminately.#SOSJNU pic.twitter.com/Yb0McU1TTj — Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) January 5, 2020

It is being alleged that the goons are part of the ABVP and are on a 'rampage', following yesterday's violence.

JNU Update after yesterday’s ABVP violence. Today, ABVP people are entering hostels and thrashing and threatening people. Guys heavy police near Admin block - one bus, two cars, two ambulances. pic.twitter.com/ZiLbeJGH40 — Pinjra Tod (@PinjraTod) January 5, 2020

Within minutes of the incident, #SOSJNUSU has begun to trend on Twitter with appeals for people to spread the message on the attacks at JNU and get help at the earliest possible.

Female students have locked themselves up inside the girls' wing in Sabarmati Hostel. These attackers are roaming the corridors with rods and sticks. ABVP terrorists have broken the cars parked outside. We are under attack. #EmergencyinJNU #SOSJNU pic.twitter.com/rNcB15hVte — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 5, 2020

"ABVP in police presence is moving around with lathis, rods, hammers with their faces under masks.



Need all media persons, civil society, and medical and legal help to come immediately.



APPEAL: ASSEMBLE AT 9 PM AT JNU MAIN GATE TO STOP REIGN OF TERROR INSIDE CAMPUS."#SOSJNU — Anish Gawande (@anishgawande) January 5, 2020

Journalists please go cover what's happening in JNU. You're needed there. #SOSJNU https://t.co/NxPyFWUcYr — Hasiba 🌈 (@HasibaAmin) January 5, 2020

The news, images and footage coming out from the unfolding incident is distressing and shocking to say the least. We continue to await further details on the brutal attack on the students and teachers at JNU.