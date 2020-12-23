The UK communications regulator, OfCom (the Office of Communications), has levied a fine of £20,000 on Worldview Media Network Limited, the company broadcasting Arnab Goswami's Republic Bharat channel in the UK. 

The company has been fined because Republic Bharat's show, Poochta Hai Bharat, was found to indulge in 'hate speech' in its episode aired on September 6, 2019. 

Source: Best Media Info

OfCom stated in its order that the program 'contained uncontextualised hate speech and that this content was potentially highly offensive'. 

Source: OfCom

The episode in question targetted Pakistan and included statements by guests, and anchor, Arnab Goswami, that branded Pakistan and its citizens as terrorists. In its order, OfCom also directed the channel to air their findings on the channel. 

Source: OfCom

As the news went viral, people took to social media to comment on OfCom's decision:  

Arnab Goswami is yet to give an official response about the financial penalty. 